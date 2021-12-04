Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 319,100 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

LAKE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 60,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,099. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $149.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

