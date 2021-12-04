Lamden (TAU) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $24.80 million and $856,368.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.