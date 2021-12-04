Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.01

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 13520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

