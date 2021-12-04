Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.01

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 13520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.71.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
