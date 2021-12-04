Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the quarter. Landstar System makes up about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Landstar System worth $42,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Landstar System by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Landstar System by 98,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.51 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

