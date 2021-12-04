Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $3,876,500.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $1,737,881.55.

On Sunday, November 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $246,967.70.

On Thursday, November 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $272,352.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04.

Shares of LSCC opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,447 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,040,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

