LCX Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LCX coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $164.59 million and $9.18 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042061 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00238806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,597,149 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

