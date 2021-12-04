Lear (NYSE:LEA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Buyout of M&N Plastics and joint ventures (JVs) with Hu Lane and Shinry are set to bolster Lear’s electrification capabilities. Impending buyout of Kongsberg Automotive Interior Comfort Division will also strengthen its Seating business. The firm’s Connection Systems Business is on track to grow to around $600 million in 2022 and approximately $1 billion by 2025. Healthy balance with low leverage and high liquidity also bodes well. However, supply chain disruptions and chip shortage remain major concerns for the auto equipment provider. The firm has also trimmed its 2021 outlook. Lear is likely to feel the heat from rising commodity prices through 2022. Moreover, increased spending on advanced engineering to support electrification are expected to further dent its margins. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Lear stock opened at $174.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lear by 116,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Lear by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lear by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Lear by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

