Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Leatt has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

About Leatt

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

