Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Leatt has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $38.00.
About Leatt
