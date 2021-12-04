Ledyard National Bank Acquires 278 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,030,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,570,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.