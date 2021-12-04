Ledyard National Bank Acquires Shares of 64,275 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 47.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 136.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPNG opened at $26.55 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

