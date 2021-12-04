Ledyard National Bank Buys 241 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

SMOG opened at $159.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.20. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $134.07 and a one year high of $195.55.

