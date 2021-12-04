Ledyard National Bank Buys 4,874 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $101.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $79.95 and a 12-month high of $106.44.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.