Ledyard National Bank Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.