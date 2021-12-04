Ledyard National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $154.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

