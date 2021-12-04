Lethean (LTHN) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $719.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,578.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.99 or 0.08373505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00323578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.88 or 0.00958154 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00077838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.98 or 0.00422418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00257949 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

