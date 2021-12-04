LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.01

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 2475642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

