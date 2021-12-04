Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $27.26 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

