Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.51

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 2252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,094,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,112,469. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

