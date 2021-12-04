Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

