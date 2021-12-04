Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes $975,000 Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,081 shares of company stock worth $7,411,774. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NYSE STEM opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

