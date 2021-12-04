Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.76

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 208904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

The company has a market cap of $796.33 million, a P/E ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

