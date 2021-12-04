Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON ORCH opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.90. Orchard Funding Group has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87).
About Orchard Funding Group
