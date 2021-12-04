Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

