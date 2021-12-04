LINK 1-Day Volume Reaches $19.55 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, LINK has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for $220.65 or 0.00465419 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $19.55 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

