Liontrust Asset Management’s (LIO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,331 ($30.45) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LIO stock opened at GBX 2,325 ($30.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,174.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,004.78. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Quintin Price bought 2,200 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($61,797.75).

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

