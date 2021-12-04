Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $6.86

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.86 or 0.00014725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $90.35 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00059210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.90 or 0.08247610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00081487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,541.41 or 0.99834876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,161,637 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.