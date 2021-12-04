Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.
Several research firms have commented on LAC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 294,701 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 111.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 87.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
