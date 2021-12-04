LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

