L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

