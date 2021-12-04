Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $76.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.