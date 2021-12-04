Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $193,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Under Armour by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $262,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:UA opened at $19.98 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

