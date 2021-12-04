Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.57. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 790,539 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.29 million and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.