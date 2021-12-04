LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $168.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

