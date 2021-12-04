Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,133,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,561,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

