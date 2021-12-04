Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Director Buys $17,880.60 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Director Joseph Cohen acquired 102 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,880.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $172.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.97. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.