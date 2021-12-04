MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00006741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $980,298.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.49 or 0.08302777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00083750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.97 or 0.99952287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,817 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

