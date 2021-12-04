Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MHNC opened at $22.90 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.

