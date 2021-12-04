MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $24.22. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 434 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 219.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 144,164 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 54.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 288,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 84,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.