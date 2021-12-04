Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to announce $131.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.10 million. Mandiant posted sales of $247.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $482.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.66 million to $483.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $570.54 million, with estimates ranging from $554.50 million to $586.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mandiant.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.