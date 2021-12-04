Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.72 million, a P/E ratio of 340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

