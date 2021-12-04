ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 409,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of MANT opened at $70.00 on Friday. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

