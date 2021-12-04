MANTRA DAO Price Hits $0.20 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $81.75 million and approximately $96.26 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00239446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 410,671,624 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

