MAP Protocol Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.25 million and $1.21 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00059947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.99 or 0.07923607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,099.94 or 1.02335265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00079723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002702 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.