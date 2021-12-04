Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 820,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 51,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,927. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

