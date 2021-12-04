MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Up 30.7% in November

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,609. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

