Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.94

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.94 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 242.97 ($3.17). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 240.29 ($3.14), with a volume of 9,039,118 shares.

MKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.20 ($2.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.94.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

