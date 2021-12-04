Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Shares of MAR opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

