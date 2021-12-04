Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.