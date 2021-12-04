Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -174.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $336,584,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.