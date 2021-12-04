Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL traded up $12.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. 50,837,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,951. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -174.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.